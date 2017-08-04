Neil Young Announces Online Archive

Neil Young just announced that he’s launching online archive that will include soon to be completed, unreleased albums. In a letter to fans, Young writes that the archive will display as a timeline, so you can click on individual tracks and learn more about when and where they were recorded and under what circumstance.

“View all albums currently released and see albums still unreleased and in production just by using the controls to zoom through the years,” Young writes. “Unreleased album art is simply penciled in so you can where unreleased albums will appear on the timeline, once they are completed.”

One of those “lost” albums is the forthcoming Hitchhiker, which Young recorded in 1976 and never released. The archive isn’t live yet, but Young notes that all of the music will be streaming via Xstream Music, a streaming service that “are always pure uncompressed masters.” Read Young’s letter here.