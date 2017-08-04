LCD Soundsystem Are Previewing American Dream On An Ice Cream Truck At Lollapalooza

Having revealed the questionable cover art for their comeback album American Dream today, LCD Soundsystem are now previewing the music from an LCD-branded ice cream truck outside Lollapalooza. Our own Ryan Leas, who is on-site at the festival today, reports: “Apparently it’s previewing the album but in the form of ice cream jingles.” So on the downside you’ll be hearing alternate versions of the songs, and on the upside you’ll do so while enjoying free ice cream. If you’re in Chicago, get thee to Grant Park and check @LCDicecream for location updates.

