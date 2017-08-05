Watch The Killers Cover Muse, Smashing Pumpkins, & Joy Division At Lollapalooza

Muse got rained out on the first night of Lollapalooza, but the Killers tried to make up for it last night, performing a cover-filled set that included Muse’s “Starlight,” the Smashing Pumpkins’ “Disarm,” and Joy Division’s “Shadowplay,” which they play live regularly. Watch their performance below.

SETLIST

“The Man”

“Somebody Told Me”

“Spaceman”

“The Way It Was”

“Smile Like You Mean It”

“Bling (Confession of a King)”

“Shadowplay” (Joy Division cover)

“Human”

“Starlight” (Muse cover) (The Killers’ live debut)

“For Reasons Unknown”

“A Dustland Fairytale”

“Disarm” (The Smashing Pumpkins cover) (The Killers’ live debut)

“Read My Mind”

“All These Things That I’ve Done”

“This Is Your Life”

“Shot at the Night”

“When You Were Young”

“Mr. Brightside”