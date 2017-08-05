Watch Foo Fighters Cover Jane’s Addiction With Perry Farrell In Chicago

Foo Fighters played an intimate club show in Chicago last night, and their set truly was everlong. “Tonight we’re gonna try and break our record for longest show ever,” Dave Grohl told the audience at one point. “So I hope you brought comfortable shoes.” Their nearly 3-and-a-half-hour performance included covers of the Rolling Stones’ “Miss You,” Queen and David Bowie’s “Under Pressure,” Faces’ “Stay With Me,” Tom Petty’s “Breakdown,” AC/DC’s “Let There Be Rock,” and Jane’s Addiction’s “Mountain Song,” assisted by Jane’s Addiction singer and Lollapalooza founder Perry Farrell himself. Grohl also revealed that “Sunday Rain,” sung by drummer Taylor Hawkins, is the song on the upcoming Concrete And Gold that has Paul McCartney on drums. Watch footage from the show and check out the full setlist below.

SETLIST

“Aurora” (first time live since 2015)

“Run”

“All My Life”

“Times Like These”

“White Limo”

“Learn to Fly”

“The Sky Is a Neighborhood”

“Something From Nothing”

“The Pretender”

“Big Me”

“Cold Day in the Sun”

“Congregation”

“La Dee Da”

“Walk”

“These Days”

“My Hero”

“Skin and Bones”

“Dirty Water”

“Rope”

“Arlandria”

“Sunday Rain”

“Mountain Song” (Jane’s Addiction cover) (with Perry Farrell)

“Monkey Wrench”

“This Is a Call”

“I’ll Stick Around”

“Miss You” (The Rolling Stones cover)

“Under Pressure” (Queen cover)

“Stay With Me” (Faces cover)

“Breakdown” (Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers cover)

“Best of You”

“Let There Be Rock” (AC/DC cover)

“Everlong”