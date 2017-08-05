Wavves’ Nathan Williams Discusses His Past Heroin Use, Shoplifting On ESPN

Wavves’ Nathan Williams recently opened up about his past heroin use for the first time, and during an appearance on ESPN’s Highly Questionable today, he discussed it again, recalling his time living in a squat house in San Diego called “the Junkyard” with 15 other people. “We had no furniture in it,” he said. “The only furniture we had was a wheelchair that I had stolen from SeaWorld. There was no kitchen. Cops came in and raided the place and kicked in the door and arrested everybody. It was foul.”

He also reveals that he’d never talked about his drug addiction before because “I didn’t want people to get the wrong idea and think that I’m sort of glamorizing drug use…The reason I talked about it, was for kids now. I think it’s really easy, you have a lot of people talking about popping xans and drinking lean and all this stuff that’s so addictive and terrible for you. It’s just a road that’s really better left not traveled.”

Elsewhere in the interview, he talked about dropping out of high school, his internet-famous cat named Snacks, and shoplifting from Nordstrom. “I used to steal a lot,” he explained. “I would wear baggy jeans. I used to go to Nordstrom and I’d put like five pairs of pants on under my jeans and steal them. I had a dealer who liked nice jeans, so he would trade drugs for jeans…My mom found tags at my house, and she took the tags back to Nordstrom, and she said ‘You can prosecute my son if you’d like, he’s a thief.’ That’s what my family is like. Play by the rules.” Watch below.

.@WAVVES provided some sobering perspective on escaping drug use, then told Papi about his internet-famous cat. pic.twitter.com/dw2tBF0QZE — Highly Questionable (@HQonESPN) August 4, 2017