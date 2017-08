British producer Zomby is following up last year’s Ultra with a new three-track EP called GASP!. “I was tired of too much digitisation and over-saturation,” he says. “This is a work that represents a shift forward for me.” Listen to the subdued techno of the title track and check out the EP’s tracklist below.

GASP! tracklist:

01 “GASP!”

02 “ZKITTLEZ”

03 “ZPRITE”

GASP! is out 9/8 via Big Dada.