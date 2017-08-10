Hear Chris Hillman’s New Tom Petty Cover Produced By Tom Petty

Country-rock pioneer Chris Hillman, a founding member of both the Byrds and the Flying Burrito Brothers, is putting out his first album in over a decade next month. Appropriately entitled Bidin’ My Time, the LP was produced by Tom Petty, and Hillman decided to show his appreciation by including a cover of Petty’s own “Wildflowers” on the tracklist. His version is warm, lived-in, and lovely, starting out with just guitar and Hillman’s tender vocals before gradually building up into a lush front-porch symphony. Hear it below.

Tour dates:

09/21 Sellersville, PA @ Sellersville Theatre

09/22 New York, NY @ City Winery

09/23 Fall River, MA @ Narrows Center for the Arts

09/24 Boston, MA @ City Winery

09/26 Alexandria, VA @ The Birchmere

09/29 Duluth, GA @ The Red Clay Theatre

10/01 Nashville, TN @ City Winery

10/04 Newport, KY @ Southgate House Revival

10/05 Kent, OH @ Kent Stage

10/06 Chicago, IL @ Old Town School of Folk Music

10/07 Edwardsville, IL @ The Wildey Theatre

10/12 Bakersfield, CA @ Buck Owens’ Crystal Palace

10/13 Berkeley, CA @ Freight & Salvage

10/16 West Hollywood, CA @ The Troubadour

10/26-28 Park City, UT @ The Egyptian Theatre

11/08 Baton Rouge, LA @ Red Dragon Listening Room

11/09 The Woodlands, TX @ Dosey Doe Barn

11/10 Austin, TX @ Texas Union Theater

01/27/18 Thousand Oaks, CA @ Scherr Theatre

Bidin’ My Time is out 9/22 via Rounder Records. Pre-order it here (Amazon) or here (Apple Music).