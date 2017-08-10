Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit – “If We Were Vampires” Video

Earlier this summer, Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit released their new album, The Nashville Sound, and today Isbell has shared a new animated video for “If We Were Vampires” that was directed by Joshua Britt and Neilson Hubbard. “Joshua and Nielson did a great job of riding the fine line between literal and figurative interpretations of this song,” Isbell told Entertainment Weekly. “I love the story the video tells, the colors, and the pace of movement. The song deals with death as motivation, the way love changes, and the persistence of time, and I see these themes in the beautiful animation.”

The Nashville Sound is out now on Isbell’s own Southeastern label.