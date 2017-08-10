Tori Amos – “Up The Creek”

Tori Amos’ upcoming album Native Invader draws inspiration from the natural world, finding a redemptive hope in its endless cycles of death and rebirth. Lead single “Cloud Riders” was all about “riding out this storm,” but new song “Up The Creek” is more explicitly political, building a haunting chorus out of her Native American grandfather’s favorite saying: “Good lord willin’ and the creek don’t rise/ We may just survive/ If the militia of the mind/ Arm against those climate blind.” A dark electronic pulse adds a sense of urgency, and Amos’ daughter Tash provides additional vocals. Listen below.

Native Invader is out 9/8 on Decca Records.