LA psych-rock crew Wand are following up their 2015 LP 1000 Days with a new one called Plum. Where the title track was precise, sunny piano-pop, new song “Bee Karma” is a return to psychedelic riffage, tempered by the mellow delivery of Cory Hanson’s vocals. The grainy music video, directed by Hanson himself, finds him road-tripping with a clown, and you can watch it below via Premier Guitar (who have some interesting backstory on both song and video).

Plum is out 9/22 on Drag City.