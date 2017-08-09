Amazon Has Previews Of Every Song On Destroyer’s New Album ken

Yesterday, Dan Bejar announced a new Destroyer album called ken and shared its cosmopolitan lead single “Sky’s Grey.” And now, we’re already getting to hear a whole lot more. Amazon has previously been responsible for accidental early previews of albums like Wildflowers and Joanne, and, as r/indieheads has discovered, that list has now grown to include ken as well. Listening to 30-second clips of every song isn’t exactly the ideal way to experience the luxuriousness of a new Destroyer album, but it’s better than nothing, so go do that here.