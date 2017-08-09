5 Billion In Diamonds – “Travelling” Video

Butch Vig is Garbage’s drummer and the producer of iconic alt-rock albums like Nevermind and Siamese Dream, and as of this year, he’s also the leader of a new supergroup called 5 Billion In Diamonds. Featuring members of bands including Spiritualized, Goldfrapp, Alpha, and the Free Design, the group’s self-titled debut is coming out on Friday, and we’ve already seen videos for early singles “Gravity Rules” and “I’m Becoming You.” Now they’ve shared another for the warm, celestial new track “Travelling,” and you can check it out below.

5 Billion In Diamonds is out 8/11 on 100% Records.