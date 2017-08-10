Liam Gallagher – “For What It’s Worth”

We’ve heard two songs from Liam Gallagher’s debut solo album so far, “Wall Of Glass” and “Chinatown.” The third advance track from As You Were is called “For What It’s Worth,” and it premiered on BBC Radio 2 this morning. It’s a swaying mid-tempo pop-rocker buoyed by some graceful strings, a bit of classic songcraft that would’ve fit in well during Oasis’ mid-’90s heyday. And although Gallagher’s voice isn’t what it used to be, his performance here reminds us that he’s still one of our great living rock ‘n’ roll singers. Listen below.

As You Were is out 10/6 via Warner Bros. Pre-order it here.