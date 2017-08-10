Knightstown – “First Cry”

Knightstown is Michael Aston, a new signing to FatCat Records who works with a modern palette of sounds despite his undying devotion to Bach. (“His music I have come to love perhaps most of all, even more than my favourite pop/electronic headbangers,” Aston explains in a press release.) Knightstown’s upcoming self-titled album finds Aston applying his classical training to metropolitan synth-pop that exists somewhere within the triangle created by Sampha, Rhye, and solo Thom Yorke. On new single “First Cry,” his falsetto gently makes its way across a backdrop of moody keyboard sounds and busy digital percussion, crying, “My darling, what have you done?” Listen below.

The “First Cry” single is out tomorrow, 8/11, on FatCat.