Blank Range – “Ember In The Ash”

We were fond of Blank Range’s Vista Bent EP last year, and we can also recommend the Nashville roots-rockers’ new single “Ember In The Ash.” The song is from their debut album Marooned With The Treasure, which was produced by Hiss Golden Messenger’s Brad Cook, and it marks bassist Taylor Zachry’s first appearance on lead vocals. A sunrise slow-drift accented by weeping slide guitar, it suggests Blank Range should have him contribute more songs to the mix. Here’s what Zachry had to say about the tune:

“Ember In The Ash” is about rekindling old flames — knowing that the door is still open, and asking yourself, and someone you love, if you’re still welcome inside. This song came to life in the studio organically. We had a completely different arrangement worked out before we went to the studio that day, but our initial arrangement wasn’t quite hitting the way wanted. At one point, I ended up giving Grant my bass, Matt picked up some brushes and Brad Cook, who produced the song, hit record without telling us. The track was done before we knew we’d even started. It’s an honest example of us searching for a hazier sound, one closer to how I felt while writing the song.

Listen below.

Marooned With The Treasure is out 8/25. Pre-order it here.