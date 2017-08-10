The Knife Reactivate Socials With Two New Videos

The Knife called it quits in 2014 after their tour behind Shaking The Habitual was over, but today we’ve gotten some new activity from the group, the first we’ve heard from the duo since they reflected on Silent Shout’s 10th anniversary last year. As Pitchfork points out, their Facebook page was updated this morning with a new profile picture logo (above) and two mysterious new videos — one called “Mother Of Knives Cooking Class” that’s soundtracked by “Networking” and the other silent but featuring a knife cutting a gummy cherry in half. What does it mean?! Hopefully we find out soon. Check those videos out below.