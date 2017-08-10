Cut Copy – “Standing In The Middle Of The Field”

Last month, Cut Copy returned with their first new song in four years, “Airborne,” and today they’ve announced the already-rumored album that goes along with that single. It’s called Haiku From Zero and it’ll be out next month. Today, they’re sharing another new song from it, “Standing In The Middle Of The Field,” that serves as the album’s opening track. Listen to it below.

Tracklist:

01 “Standing In The Middle Of The Field”

02 “Counting Down”

03 “Black Rainbows”

04 “Stars Last Me A Lifetime”

05 “Airborne”

06 “No Fixed Destination”

07 “Memories We Share”

08 “Living Upside Down”

09 “Tied To The Weather”

Haiku From Zero is out 9/22 via Astralwerks.