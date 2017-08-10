Saudi Singer Arrested For Dabbing, Says He Did It By Accident

Saudi TV host, actor, and singer Abdallah Al Shahani was arrested for dabbing during a concert in Taif, Saudi Arabia last weekend, according to the BBC. The Saudi Interior Ministry’s National Commission For Combating Drugs recently banned the dance move because they consider it a reference to marijuana. A notice from the commission warns “people about the dangers of this [move] on the youth and society, and is warning against imitating,” per BBC’s translation.
He apologized on Twitter on Tuesday, saying it was an accident and writing (via BBC): “I apologize to our respected government and to my audience for unintentionally and spontaneously making the dance move at Taif festival. Please accept my apology.”
حركة"الداب"تأثيرها السلبي واضح.! فالتبرير غير مقنع لي،بهذه الحالة أي حركة تظهر وتزعج الاخرين سأقول عفوية!! #متسابق_بدايه_يروج_لرقصه_الداب
— براك الحميضي (@brakalhmede) August 9, 2017