Saudi Singer Arrested For Dabbing, Says He Did It By Accident

Saudi TV host, actor, and singer Abdallah Al Shahani was arrested for dabbing during a concert in Taif, Saudi Arabia last weekend, according to the BBC. The Saudi Interior Ministry’s National Commission For Combating Drugs recently banned the dance move because they consider it a reference to marijuana. A notice from the commission warns “people about the dangers of this [move] on the youth and society, and is warning against imitating,” per BBC’s translation.

He apologized on Twitter on Tuesday, saying it was an accident and writing (via BBC): “I apologize to our respected government and to my audience for unintentionally and spontaneously making the dance move at Taif festival. Please accept my apology.”