Queens Of The Stone Age – “The Evil Has Landed”

Queens Of The Stone Age announced their new Mark Ronson-produced album Villains with “The Way You Used To Do,” a song that frankly hewed a bit too close to Brian Setzer Orchestra territory for my comfort (though it has admittedly grown on me since). Today they’ve returned with a second advance single from the album, a lengthy psych-rock burner called “The Evil Has Landed,” which is a much more conventional QOTSA track and which rules pretty hard if you ask me. Listen to it below.

And here’s Josh Homme talking to Zane Lowe about the song:

Villains is out 8/25 on Matador.