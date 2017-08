Last month, Moses Sumney finally announced that he’d be releasing his debut album, Aromanticism, in September. We’ve already heard “Doomed” and there are new versions of old tracks “Lonely World” and “Plastic” on there, and there’s also this: a new song called “Quarrel,” a 6-minute beautiful piece filled with strings and Sumney’s intoxicating voice that takes some interesting turns towards the end. Listen to it below.

Aromanticism is out 9/22 via Jagjaguwar.