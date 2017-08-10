Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five’s Kidd Creole Indicted For Murder

DNAinfo reports that Nathaniel Glover, widely known as Kidd Creole from Grandmaster Flash & the Furious Five, has been indicted on a murder charge. The Manhattan district attorney office confirmed that a grand jury voted to indict Glover yesterday.

The charges stem from an 8/1 incident in which Glover allegedly stabbed a homeless man, 55-year-old John Jolly, near midtown. An NYPD source told the New York Daily News that Glover thought the man was hitting on him, and “one thing led to another, and he shivved him twice in the chest.” Jolly died of his wounds at a nearby hospital.

