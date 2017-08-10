Jack White Partners With Detroit Tigers For Exclusive 7″

Third Man Records and Jack White will release an exclusive 7″ in partnership with his home team the Detroit Tigers. Detroit Metro Times points out that the record will feature a new song called “Strike Out” by the Brushoffs as well as an interview between World Series champ Kirk Gibson and White himself. The only way you can get your hands on the release is by buying tickets to the Tigers’ 9/24 game against their rivals the Minnesota Twins. Proceeds from the vinyl and ticket sales go toward Gibson’s foundation as well as the Tigers Foundation, which helps promote good citizenship and civic pride in the Detroit area. Learn more here and check out the 7″ artwork below.