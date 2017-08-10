Kendrick Lamar Will Perform At The 2017 VMAs

Kendrick Lamar has joined a lineup of MTV Video Music Awards performers that already included the likes of Lorde, the Weeknd, Miley Cyrus, and Katy Perry. According to a press release, this will be his first solo headline VMAs performance, and his eight nominations are the most for any artist this year. He’s up for Artist of the Year, Video of the Year, Best Hip Hop, Best Cinematography, Best Direction, Best Art Direction, Best Visual Effects, and Best Choreography — but then again, nobody cares about the actual awards at this particular ceremony, we’re all just hoping for another memorable awards-show performance from Kung Fu Kenny.

The VMAs will air 8/27 at 8PM ET live from the Forum in Inglewood, CA.