A$AP Mob are having a big August, which they’ve taken to calling Awgest: Month Of The Mob. As part of the festivities, A$AP Ferg is releasing his Still Striving mixtape next week, and we’ve already heard tracks like the star-studded posse cut “East Coast.” Now he’s teamed up with Migos for a new song called “Nasty (Who Dat),” and you can hear it below.

Still Striving is out 8/18.