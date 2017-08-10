Stream Oneohtrix Point Never Good Time OST

Good Time, the new crime thriller from directors Josh and Benny Safdie, looks really good. It also sounds really good. Daniel Lopatin, better known as Oneohtrix Point Never, composed the film’s original score, and he already won the Cannes Soundtrack Award for his work. The Iggy Pop-featuring “The Pure And The Damned” and “Leaving The Park” both showed us why he won that award, and now the entire soundtrack is available for streaming, so you can do that below.

The Good Time Original Motion Picture Soundtrack is out now via Warp.