The Blow – “Greatest Love Of All” (Whitney Houston Cover)

The Blow finally have a brand new album, Brand New Abyss, coming out next month. Both of the songs we’ve heard from it already, “Get Up” and last year’s “Think About Me,” ended up on our 5 Best Songs Of The Week lists when they came out, and now the duo have shared another new one from the LP, a cover of Whitney Houston’s “Greatest Love Of All.” Or maybe “rework” would be a more appropriate word, as Khaela Maricich and Melissa Dyne make the song completely their own, turning it from smooth R&B into their signature off-kilter synthpop. Listen below.

Brand New Abyss is out 9/22.