Oakland Musician Dave Deporis Robbed And Killed

My tears overflow with the passing of the incredible @youhavepowers . #DaveDeporis was playing the Sidewalk Cafe in New York in 1999 and 2000 when I first started playing the open mic there. He wrote a song with a pencil in his guitar and I loved the song so much and wrote "Disappear" with a pencil in my guitar too but my song wasn't as pretty as his. Ever. He raged. He wandered. He sang so pretty he could break my heart in half and soften the walls I'd built around myself.. I had so many hopes for him and for his music. He never put anything out cause he was always recording and re-recording and editing songs, changing them time over again… but in all their iterations they were beautiful. He was a punk. Other. A true original. He was my friend. I am so sad. See you in the spheres, dear David. #SwanKing ✨✨✨✨✨✨✨

