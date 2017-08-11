The 5 Best Videos Of The Week

Hey it’s Gabriela Tully Claymore in for Tom Breihan this week. How are you? I myself am doing well. I woke up at the literal crack of dawn to watch every video that came out this week and debate which would land the #1 spot on my list. If you disagree with me, that’s totally fine, just know that I’m the one with all of the power in this situation. Argue in the comments below! I love engagement.

NEVER TALK TO COPS.

A beautiful return to the ’90s R&B video girl: the tiny glasses, the choreography, the neon color treatments, the plush interiors that makes you think Kelela is either in a club or a spaceship. This rules.

Did you know that the New Pornos decided to shoot this entire thing at one (1) mall in Canada? I didn’t until some guy decided to tweet at me about how wrong I was to not point it out in my original post about the video. Anyway, this place is called the West Edmonton Mall and there’s a water park and a pirate ship inside of it. I’m already planning my next vacation!

This video is extremely fun and I like it more than the New Pornographers video so what.

O B V I O U S L Y.