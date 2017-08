Kesha’s hard-fought new album, Rainbow — her first in five years — is out today. Yesterday’s Week In Pop column called it “beautiful to behold,” and you can now judge for yourself since it’s available to stream everywhere. To celebrate the release, Kesha appeared on Jimmy Fallon last night to perform “Praying.” She also played a game of Password with Anthony Anderson and NPR’s Terry Gross. Watch and listen to all that below.

Rainbow is out now via Kemosabe/Sony.