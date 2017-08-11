Neil Finn – “More Than One Of You” Video

Last month, a weird trend started to take shape: artists recording albums for all to see via a live stream. Esperanza Spalding is planning on doing it next month, and this month, former Crowded House frontman Neil Finn started his journey in documenting the creation of his latest solo album. He’s planning on recording the entire album, which is called Out Of Silence, at the end of the month, but each week he’s mapping out a new single. This week, he recorded the album’s first single, “More Than One Of You,” and you can listen to it and watch it being recorded below.

Here’s a highlight reel from the entire live stream:

Out Of Silence will be out on 9/1. Pre-order it here.