Washer – “Dog Go Bark”

Last month, Washer announced their sophomore album, All Aboard, with a sharp new single “Your Guess Is As Bad As Mine,” and today the Brooklyn duo has shared another track from the album, a teetering and pliable one called “Dog Go Bark.” The childish command of the song’s title belies its many layers, as Mike Quigley starts by personifying himself as an untrained and tethered dog in the first verse (“I am my own best friend as long as I behave”) before transitioning into a bottomless hole of insecurity about trying to make music a profession (“Sat down at my desk and two years turned to four/ My aspirations all out on the floor”) and ending in a riotous push-back: “Get away, get away, no way, I don’t wanna/ For anyone.” Listen below.

Tour Dates:

08/11 Cambridge, MA @ Marsh Post #422 w/ Ovlov, Rick Rude & Lina Tullgren

08/12 Rollinsford, NH @ Sue’s w/ Ovlov, Rick Rude & Greed Island

08/13 Easthampton, MA @ Disappearing Mount w/ Ovlov, Rick Rude, & Head Cinema

09/15 Brooklyn, NY @ Sunnyvale w/ Pati, Ubetcha, & Maneka (Album Release Show)

All Aboard is out 9/15 via Exploding In Sound Records.