In Today’s Google Doodle Fab Five Freddy Celebrates The Invention Of The Breakbeat With An Interactive DJ Tutorial

Forty-four years ago today, DJ Kool Herc threw a back-to-school party in the Bronx and ended up inventing the breakbeat, the foundational unit of hip-hop production. To commemorate this moment, generally regarded as hip-hop’s Big Bang, Google has gone all-out with today’s Google Doodle. Early hip-hop luminary Fab Five Freddy hosts the interactive animation, which allows you to practice your own beat-matching skills with two turntables, a fader, a BPM controller, and a virtual stack of records. It’s a lot of fun, so enjoy it by pressing play at Google.com.