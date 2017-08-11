Beck Confirms New Album Colors, Which “Was Quite An Undertaking”

A pre-order page for a new Beck album called Colors appeared and then disappeared late last month, seemingly indicating that he was finally ready to release the upbeat party record that was originally supposed to come out just months after 2014’s downtempo Morning Phase. Today Beck confirms that the follow-up to his surprise Grammy-winner is called Colors and is coming in October. In an interview with Rolling Stone, he explains why it took so long:

I suppose the record could have come out a year or two ago. But these are complex songs all trying to do two or three things at once. It’s not retro and not modern. To get everything to sit together so it doesn’t sound like a huge mess was quite an undertaking.

Beck adds that the album is relentlessly upbeat, inspired by his satisfaction with his family life:

The best songs make you glad to be alive. It doesn’t matter if it’s Beethoven or the Monkees. That’s what I was thinking about a lot.

Beck made Colors with producer Greg Kurstin, who has become one of pop’s most in-demand producers and who played keyboards for Beck on his Sea Change tour. Two confirmed song titles include “Fix Me” and “Up All Night,” which appeared in the FIFA ’17 video game. No word on whether “Wow” or “Dreams” made the cut.