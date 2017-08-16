LCD Soundsystem – “Tonite” Video

LCD Soundsystem’s first new album in seven years, American Dream, is coming out in only a couple weeks — and yeah, that album artwork is sticking — and today James Murphy has shared a new single from it, “Tonite.” It’s the first track we’ve heard from American Dream since the one-two bunch of “Call The Police” and the title track back in May. “Tonite” starts off with some characteristic James Murphy grouching about how all the songs on the airwaves are identical — “All the hits are saying the same thing: ‘There’s only tonight'”– but, of course, that conceit balloons from there, morphing into an examination of our inevitable ends. It comes attached to a video of Murphy and crew performing on a rotating stage. Watch and listen.

American Dream is out 9/1 via Columbia Records/DFA.