Ardyn – “Throwing Stones” (Prod. Tourist) Video

Ardyn, the brother/sister duo of Rob and Katy Pearson, haven’t released a ton of songs just yet, but the music we’ve heard so far often has something vaguely mystic about it — the kind of melodies that seem to move to the beat of natural currents, a twisting wind or waves lapping the shore. Maybe you can attribute that to the ineffable not-always-of-this-world connection sibling artists often have, or maybe you can chalk it up to their upbringing: raised by purveyors of a “New Age shop,” growing up wandering bucolic corners of Gloucestershire in Southwest England. (The familial element extends to their name, too; they borrowed it from an aunt of theirs.)

Back in June, Ardyn guested on a track by the electronic producer Tourist, and here he returns the favor, serving as producer for their new song “Throwing Stones.” While the song maintains some of those mystic qualities — especially in the way Katy’s voice quivers and flickers then intones — it couches them amongst a beat that almost lurches over and synths that stab (even if they stab gently). Those pieces carefully lock together and give the song a forward momentum, pushing you along into the simmering whirlwind of the chorus. And if the repetition of the line “‘Cause the birds keep pecking at your ears and your eyes” in that chorus or the abundance of avian imagery in the song’s digital watercolor painting of a video didn’t tip you off, the Pearsons were inspired by Alfred Hitchcock’s The Birds, as Katy explains:

“Throwing Stones” was inspired by feeling very disillusioned, in particular with the current state of politics and unrest in the world. With everything seemingly going a bit haywire, I felt I needed to put that into words. We’d also recently watched The Birds by Alfred Hitchcock which definitely stuck with me, so the song party draws from that film.

