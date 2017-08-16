Weezer’s New Album Pacific Daydream Out In October

Tomorrow, Weezer will release their new single “Mexican Fender.” They teased it earlier this week, and it’ll follow “Feels Like Summer” as their second song of 2017. But what the band presumably didn’t mean to announce, just yet, was that they’ve also got a new album coming out this fall. The Florida radio station 104.3 The Shark made the announcement in a post about a contest to meet the band at the station’s upcoming music festival. If the people at the station are right, Weezer’s new album is called Pacific Daydream, and it’s out 10/27. Alt-rock radio: It’s apparently still good for something!