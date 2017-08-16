Noel Gallagher To Play Manchester Arena’s Reopening Benefit

Manchester native Noel Gallagher will play the Manchester Arena’s reopening benefit concert, which will take place on 9/8. All proceeds from the show will go towards the Memorial Fund with the aim of establishing a memorial to the 22 people who died during the terrorist attack that happened there last May during an Ariana Grande concert. Other performers playing the benefit include the Courteeners, Blossoms, and Rick Astley, according to the Manchester Evening News.

Oasis’ “Don’t Look Back In Anger” became something of an unofficial anthem for the city following the attack. U2 even covered it concert with the help of Noel. When Grande held a benefit concert in the city in June, Noel’s brother Liam criticized Noel for not showing up.

Tickets for the benefit concert are going on sale tomorrow (8/17) — details available here.