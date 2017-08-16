Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith – “To Follow And Lead”

Last year, the experimental electronic composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith impressed a whole lot of people with her album EARS. This fall, she’ll follow it up with a new one called The Kid. We’ve already posted the first single “An Intention,” and now she’s also shared a new song called “To Follow And Lead.” The song is built around shimmering synths and Smith’s own gasping, halting, processed vocals. It’s a lovely piece of deeply weird pop music, and you can hear it below.

The Kid is out 10/6 via Western Vinyl.