Shabazz Palaces – “Shine A Light” (Feat. Thaddillac) Video

Shabazz Palaces just released two new albums, Quazarz: Born On A Gangster Star and Quazarz vs. The Jealous Machines. The former LP includes the beautiful, hypnotic Thaddillac collaboration “Shine A Light,” which gets a music video from director Neil Ferron today. The clip is both contagiously joyous and horrifyingly eerie; according to a press release, it “tells the story of a half-human/half-goat baby that gets ritualistically sacrificed at a countryside, teenage wedding.” Watch below.

The two Quazarz albums are out now on Sub Pop. Purchase them as a two-album bundle here.