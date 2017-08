Last month, we found out that Billy Corgan would be selling a bunch of his old gear through an official online Reverb shop, and today the store has launched. It contains over 100 pieces of gear that Corgan used throughout his career, including (per Reverb) “a drum machine used on pre-Pumpkins demos, the Siamese Dream and Mellon Collie amp rigs, prototype signature Fender Strats and other collector-grade vintage guitars, and so much more from Machina to Zwan.” Check out the store here.