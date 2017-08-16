Queens Of The Stone Age – “The Way You Used To Do” Video

Queens Of The Stone Age’s new album, Villains, comes out at the end of the month, and today the band has shared a video for lead single “The Way You Used To Do.” It was directed by Jonas Akerlund based off an idea by Josh Homme, and features the band dancing in a couple of increasingly elaborate scenarios. “It’s our way of paying tribute to Cab Calloway and the film Hellzapoppin’,” Homme explains in a statement. “I fully realize that may be a little more than some are open to, and that’s perfectly fine with me. There’s the door. If some of the more close-minded are gently pruned, that just leaves more room on the dance floor for the open-minded ones to get loose. That’s been the spirit of Queens Of The Stone Age and the space we’ve worked to create from day one.” OK… It’s an Apple Music exclusive, so you can watch below if you have it; if not, you can only see a preview.

Villains is out 8/25 via Matador.