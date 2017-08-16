Mr. Lif & Akrobatik – “Free At Last” (Feat. Syne) Video

Mr. Lif and Akrobatik, the two underground MCs who used to rap together as the Perceptionists, reunited this year to release Resolution, their first album together in 12 years. We got into the group’s history and what has transpired for both rappers in the interim upon the release of early single “Hose Down.” That song later got a music video, and today so does “Free At Last,” their collaboration with Syne. Watch the Malcolm Critcher-directed clip below.

Resolution is out now on Mello Music Group.