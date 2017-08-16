St. Vincent Directing Female-Led Adaptation Of The Picture Of Dorian Gray

St. Vincent’s Annie Clark made her directorial debut earlier this year with a segment in the horror anthology film XX, and it looks like she’ll be taking this directing thing seriously because Variety has just revealed that Clark will be directing an adaptation of Oscar Wilde’s 1890 novel The Picture Of Dorian Gray. The twist? The main character will be a woman. The script for the movie will be written by David Birke, who wrote the Isabelle Huppert-starring Elle.

No other details are available just yet, but St. Vincent released a new song, “New York,” a couple months ago, and is embarking on a world tour later this year.