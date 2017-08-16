Bonnie Tyler Will Perform “Total Eclipse Of The Heart” On A Cruise Ship During The Total Solar Eclipse

On 8/21, which is this coming Monday, the contiguous 48 United States will experience its first total solar eclipse since 1979. The full eclipse will be visible from 14 states; other states will only be able to see a partial eclipse. You can stream it online at various places no matter where you are. If you’re on the Royal Caribbean’s week-long “Total Eclipse” cruise, however, you’ll be able to watch the full whammy while Bonnie Tyler sings “Total Eclipse of the Heart” live at the same time.

Yes, Tyler will be aboard “Oasis of the Seas” to offer a rendition of her unimpeachable 1983 hit just as the eclipse becomes visible on Monday morning/afternoon. In a somewhat unbelievable twist, the Joe-Jonas-led DNCE, who sing songs about oceans and not eclipses, will be Tyler’s backing band for this singular performance. The cruise is set to be situated at “the optimal spot at sea” to see the full eclipse when Tyler and DNCE strike up the band.

Tyler, who is set to hang around on the cruise for a few days, told TIME the experience was going to be “so exciting,” but noted that the eclipse is only supposed to last 2 minutes and 40 seconds, while her song is four-and-a-half minutes. That could prove to be a little bit awkward.

Royal Caribbean’s CEO also told TIME that Bonnie Tyler “was a natural choice for this once-in-a-lifetime moment.” No shit. Good work, Royal Caribbean!

This article originally appeared on Spin.