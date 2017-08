Pet Symmetry released a new album called Vision earlier this year, and today the band’s debuting a video for stand-out track “Stare Collection.” Directed by Sean Kelly and Remsy Atassi, the clip (starring the trio’s real life dads) explores what a Pet Symmetry reunion might look like a couple of decades from now. It’s a clever, funny video — watch below and read our Q&A with the band here.

Vision is out now via Polyvinyl.