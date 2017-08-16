The Body & Full Of Hell – “Earth Is A Cage”

In recent years, the experimental Providence sludge-metal duo the Body have recorded full-length collaborations with plenty of different artists from across the extreme-music landscape, including Thou and Krieg. And last year, they teamed up with Ocean City, Maryland grindcore warriors Full Of Hell to make the album One Day You Will Ache Like I Ache. Those two bands aren’t done with each other. This fall, they’ll team up once again to release a collaborative album, this one called Ascending A Mountain Of Heavy Light. The two bands wrote and recorded the album together over a single week in Providence, and it includes contributions from Lightning Bolt drummer Brian Chippendale, as well as members of Assembly Of Light Choir and Sandworm. Below, check out the seething, spitting noise-attack “Earth Is A Cage.”

<a href="http://fullofhell.bandcamp.com/album/ascending-a-mountain-of-heavy-light" target="_blank">Ascending a Mountain of Heavy Light by The Body & Full of Hell</a>

Ascending A Mountain Of Heavy Light is out 11/17; pre-order it at Bandcamp.