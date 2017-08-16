Jazz Cartier & Mike Will Made-It – “Nobody’s Watching”

The young Toronto rapper Jazz Cartier makes a frantic, claustrophobic form of rap music. So it’s cool that the people at Red Bull have teamed him up with the hitmaking Atlanta super-producer Mike Will Made-It, possibly bringing out Mike Will’s backpacker side in the process. “Nobody’s Watching,” the new track that Cartier and Mike Will put together, sounds absolutely nothing like Rae Sremmurd. It’s a dense skitter of a song, and you can hear it below.

Cartier’s album Fleurever is coming soon on Capitol.