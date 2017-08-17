Melkbelly – “Middle Of” Video

Recent Band To Watch alums Melkbelly are gearing up to release their debut full-length, Nothing Valley, in the fall. We’ve already heard lead single “Kid Kreative,” and now they’ve shared “Middle Of,” a runaway train of a song built on spiky riffage and lurching rhythms. The video from Matt Engers and A R M takes the usual performance video format and turns it into a disorienting assault, adopting a visual aesthetic that basically amounts to “Tim And Eric making a found footage movie set at a house show.” Watch below.

Nothing Valley is out 10/13 via Carpark Records’ new Wax Nine imprint.