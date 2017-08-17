Stream EMA Exile In The Outer Ring

Recording as EMA, the former Gowns leader Erika M. Anderson has released two albums of cathartic, gut-wrenching, personal rock music. Next week, she’ll make it three. EMA is about to follow up 2014’s excellent The Future’s Void with the even better Exile In The Outer Ring, an album about the slow dawn of American apocalypse. Anderson co-produced the album with Unknown Mortal Orchestra’s Jacob Portrait, and we’ve already posted a few of its songs: “Aryan Nation,” “Breathalyzer,” “Down And Out,” “Blood And Chalk.” But as good as those songs are, the album is stronger than the sum of its parts. And now you can, and should, stream the entire LP. Hear it at NPR.

Exile In The Outer Ring is out 8/25 on City Slang.