Radiohead drummer Philip Selway has released two solo albums so far — 2010’s Familial and 2014’s Weatherhouse — and today he’s announced that he’s composed the soundtrack to the film Let Me Go, which will come out next month when the movie is released. You can hear a selection from the soundtrack — what amounts to the title track — below.

The Let Me Go soundtrack is out 9/15 (digitally) and 10/27 (physically) via Bella Union.